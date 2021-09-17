Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq off their week lows; energy gains the most this week
Sep. 17, 2021 12:48 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJI, COMP.INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor33 Comments
- The major averages finish the week in the red after seeing a few economic surprises to the upside such as the retail sales report, Empire State Manufacturing index, and the Philly Fed business outlook index.
- The S&P (SP500) -0.9%, Nasdaq (COMP:IND) -0.9% and Dow (DJI) -0.5% are down.
- The S&P closed just below its 50-day moving average of 4,436.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 4 basis points to 1.37%.
- 10 of the 11 S&P sectors are lower, with Materials at the bottom again. Iron ore futures are down again, losing 20% this week. Healthcare stocks were the exceptional gainers on Friday.
- Energy outshines all the other sectors on a weekly and monthly basis, as crude oil futures remains above $71/barrel.
- Five of the six megacaps are down, with Tesla just barely in the green.
- Consumer sentiment ticked up in September, with the University of Michigan's preliminary measure rising to 71 from 70.3.
- "Expectations inched modestly higher during the month, but perceptions of current conditions slipped to the lowest level since April of last year," Wells Fargo economists write. "Higher prices seem most to blame for the weaker read on sentiment, but we suspect dwindling stimulus and the delayed return to some semblance of normal life due to the rise in the delta variant is also weighing on the moods of consumers."
- Among individual issues, Thermo Fisher is the biggest gainer in the S&P after guidance topped expectations.