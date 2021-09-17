SPI Energy gains as SolarJuice bags volume order
Sep. 17, 2021 6:34 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SolarJuice Co., a subsidiary of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) has received a volume order for Solar4America solar products from a leading home improvement retailer with over 300 stores across the US.
- "This is another very important milestone for SolarJuice and its Solar4America branded solar products," commented Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "We anticipate we will begin delivering orders of Solar4America's solar products in early 2022. Placing our products on the shelves of a leading retailer will enable us to significantly expand our customer base, ultimately driving new and growing interests in our expanding lines of compelling solar products and services offered under the Solar4America brand."
- Shares up 3% premarket and rose ~353% over the period of one year.