Royal Bank of Canada names Nadine Ahn as CFO

Sep. 17, 2021 6:41 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has named Nadine Ahn, Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and RBC Capital Markets Finance, as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2021.
  • Current CFO Rod Bolger will be leaving after serving the Bank for 10 years.
  • Maria Douvas, Executive Vice-President and General Counsel, has been appointed Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately.
  • Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking, will assume responsibility for RBC Ventures as Mike Dobbins, Group Head, RBC Ventures and Corporate Development will step down on November 1.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.