Royal Bank of Canada names Nadine Ahn as CFO
Sep. 17, 2021
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has named Nadine Ahn, Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and RBC Capital Markets Finance, as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2021.
- Current CFO Rod Bolger will be leaving after serving the Bank for 10 years.
- Maria Douvas, Executive Vice-President and General Counsel, has been appointed Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately.
- Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking, will assume responsibility for RBC Ventures as Mike Dobbins, Group Head, RBC Ventures and Corporate Development will step down on November 1.