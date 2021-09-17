HempFusion Wellness upsizes equity offering

Sep. 17, 2021 7:26 AM ETHempfusion Wellness Inc. (CBDHF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • HempFusion Wellness (OTCQX:CBDHF) has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $2M to $2.5M in order to accommodate the additional demand that the company has received in the financing.
  • Closing date also been extended to September 30, 2021.
  • Gross proceeds will be used for general working capital and marketing initiatives.
  • Jason Mitchell, HempFusion’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We received quite a few requests from our large network of retail investors, brokers, and funds, to allow further access into this small strategic private placement. While we continue to maintain a strong balance sheet, the incoming funds represent strong investors with expected long term time horizons, and we’re excited to welcome them into our Company at such a pivotal time."
