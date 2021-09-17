Dosing underway in Gritstone's Phase 2 SLATE v2 trial in patients with solid tumors
Sep. 17, 2021 7:43 AM ETGritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) announces results with its SLATE v1 product (“off-the-shelf" shared neoantigen immunotherapy in combination with intravenous nivolumab and subcutaneous ipilimumab) and dosing of the first patient in a Phase 2 clinical trial of the optimized SLATE v2 product.
- The v1 format of the SLATE immunotherapy was studied in a Phase 1/2 study, in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, in 26 patients with metastatic solid tumors, largely focused on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).
- There were no safety signals with the most common adverse events being low grade, self-limiting fever and injection site reactions.
- SLATE v1 elicited multiple molecular responses and an unconfirmed RECIST radiologic response in patients with NSCLC who had progressed on prior immunotherapy.
- Among these patients, ctDNA responses were observed in 66% of these patients, correlating with clinical benefit.
- The SLATE v2 Phase 2 portion of the study is expected to enroll up to 60 patients with KRAS mutant-driven tumors in total across three cohorts: NSCLC post chemo-immunotherapy, first line MSS-CRC and third-line MSS-CRC.
- Recently, Gritstone bio launched $55M equity offering through private placement.