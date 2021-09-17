Facebook updates business tools after Apple update hurts targeted ads
Sep. 17, 2021 7:55 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has announced new products and features for businesses in the wake of an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) software update that dented the targeted advertising market.
- The social networking giant is adding new ways for businesses to communicate with customers. The features include the ability to start a conversation with a business by clicking an ad, which launches the chat in either Messenger, Instagram Direct or WhatsApp depending on where the ad was served. Businesses can also set up their Instagram profiles to allow customers to launch a WhatsApp chat.
- Quote requests on Messenger, currently in testing with select advertisers, let businesses pre-select four to five questions to ask customers prior to starting a conversation.
- Facebook is also testing Work Accounts, which would allow businesses to log into Facebook without first having a personal account.
- Read about Facebook's full list of planned updates here.
- Earlier this year, Apple updated its iOS software with new privacy features, including one where users have to opt-in to have apps track their data across the internet, a key component in targeted advertising.
- Earlier this month, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from Buy to Neutral, saying the Apple update took away the social network's advertising "trump card."