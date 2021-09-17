Turning Point Brands falls 5% as FDA denies marketing order to premarket tobacco product application

Sep. 17, 2021 8:05 AM ETTurning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments

  • Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a marketing denial order to Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) in response to a premarket tobacco product application ((“PMTA”)) covering certain of the Company’s vapor products.

  • The Company stands behind the high quality of its PMTA, as it believes these products are crucial to improving public health by helping adult smokers migrate to less harmful products.
  • The company will continue to engage with the FDA and other stakeholders as we consider options moving forward, including a formal appeal of the decision and potential legal relief.
  • The PMTA denied by this MDO included an in-depth toxicological review, a clinical study, and studies on patterns and likelihood of use.
  • Shares -5.13% PM.
