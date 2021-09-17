Johnson & Johnson presents trial data for BALVERSA plus cetrelimab in bladder cancer
Sep. 17, 2021 8:05 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The Janssen Pharmaceutical of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has disclosed results from a Phase 1b/2 study designed to evaluate BALVERSA (erdafitinib) plus cetrelimab versus BALVERSA alone in certain patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma ((mUC)).
- mUC is a type of bladder cancer, and the study involved patients with fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 or FGFR2 genetic alterations who are ineligible to receive the current standard of care, cisplatin.
- BALVERSA is an FGFR kinase inhibitor approved in the U.S. for certain adults with mUC, and cetrelimab is an anti-PD1 monoclonal antibody.
- For 19 patients who received the combination therapy in the trial, the investigator-assessed objective response rate (ORR) was 68% (n=4) while complete responses (CR) and partial responses (PR) stood at 21% (n=4) and 47%, respectively. The disease control rate (DCR) reached 90%.
- For 19 patients treated only with BALVERSA, ORR and PR stood at 33% and 28% (n =5), respectively. DCR reached 100%, and there was one CR.
- The safety profile of the combo was generally in line with that of BALVERSA monotherapy and consistent with the known safety profile of currently approved anti-PD1 therapies, the company said.
- The results were included in an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress 2021 on Friday.
- In early 2019, the FDA granted the approval for Balversa for mUC under the accelerated review status.