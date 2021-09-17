Johnson & Johnson presents trial data for BALVERSA plus cetrelimab in bladder cancer

Sep. 17, 2021 8:05 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Janssen headquarters in Silicon Valley
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The Janssen Pharmaceutical of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has disclosed results from a Phase 1b/2 study designed to evaluate BALVERSA (erdafitinib) plus cetrelimab versus BALVERSA alone in certain patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma ((mUC)).
  • mUC is a type of bladder cancer, and the study involved patients with fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 or FGFR2 genetic alterations who are ineligible to receive the current standard of care, cisplatin.
  • BALVERSA is an FGFR kinase inhibitor approved in the U.S. for certain adults with mUC, and cetrelimab is an anti-PD1 monoclonal antibody.
  • For 19 patients who received the combination therapy in the trial, the investigator-assessed objective response rate (ORR) was 68% (n=4) while complete responses (CR) and partial responses (PR) stood at 21% (n=4) and 47%, respectively. The disease control rate (DCR) reached 90%.
  • For 19 patients treated only with BALVERSA, ORR and PR stood at 33% and 28% (n =5), respectively. DCR reached 100%, and there was one CR.
  • The safety profile of the combo was generally in line with that of BALVERSA monotherapy and consistent with the known safety profile of currently approved anti-PD1 therapies, the company said.
  • The results were included in an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress 2021 on Friday.
  • In early 2019, the FDA granted the approval for Balversa for mUC under the accelerated review status.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.