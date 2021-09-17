Aerovate Therapeutics added to Russell 2000 Index
Sep. 17, 2021 8:07 AM ETAerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) has been included in the Russell 2000 Index as part of the recent Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution.
- Aerovate CEO Timothy Noyes said, "We’re pleased to be included in the Russell 2000 Index, as it provides a great opportunity to share our story with a broader audience of investors. We’ve built a strong team with deep cardiopulmonary disease experience, and raised capital needed to advance AV-101, our dry powder inhaled formulation of the drug imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH. We expect to initiate enrollment this year in the Phase 2b portion of our Phase 2b/3 trial of AV-101 in PAH."