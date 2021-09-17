BeiGene shares jump 13% after positive EMA recommendation for BRUKINSA
Sep. 17, 2021 8:10 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: SA News Team
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the EMA has adopted a positive opinion for the approval of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) for the treatment of certain adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM).
- Shares up more than 13% premarket.
- WM is a rare lymphoma representing approximately one percent of all non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas and typically progresses slowly after diagnosis.
- The positive CHMP opinion is based on results from the randomized, Phase 3 ASPEN trial, evaluating BRUKINSA compared to ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory ((R/R)) or treatment-naïve (TN) WM who are unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy.
- The European Commission usually follows the CHMP's recommendation and endorses the approval within a couple of months.