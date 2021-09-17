AstraZeneca's Imfinzi combo improves clinical outcomes in lung cancer patients

lung cancer
  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announces that Imfinzi (durvalumab) in combination with oleclumab or monalizumab in Phase II COAST trial improved progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) compared to Imfinzi alone in patients with unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had not progressed after concurrent chemoradiation therapy (CRT).
  • Monalizumab, Innate Pharma’s (NASDAQ:IPHA) lead partnered asset, is an immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting NKG2A receptors expressed on tumor infiltrating cytotoxic CD8+ T cells and NK cells.
  IPHA shares surge 29.7% premarket at $7.46.
  • After a median follow-up of 11.5 months, the results of an interim analysis showed Imfinzi in combination with oleclumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 56% (hazard ratio [HR] of 0.44; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.26-0.75), and in combination with monalizumab by 35% (HR of 0.65; 95% CI 0.49-0.85), when compared to Imfinzi alone.
  • The 10-month PFS rate was 64.8% for the durvalumab plus oleclumab combination and 72.7% for durvalumab plus monalizumab, versus 39.2% with durvalumab alone.
  • The results, presented during the 2021 ESMO Congress, also showed an increase in the primary endpoint of confirmed ORR for Imfinzi plus oleclumab over Imfinzi alone (30% vs. 18%) and for Imfinzi plus monalizumab over Imfinzi alone (36% vs. 18%).
  • Safety was similar across treatment arms with no new safety signals identified for either Imfinzi combination.
