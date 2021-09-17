Enveric Biosciences shares rise after closing MagicMed acquisition
Sep. 17, 2021 8:26 AM ETEnveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB)By: SA News Team
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rise more than 6% premarket after closing its acquisition of privately-held biotechnology company MagicMed Industries.
- Under the terms of the agreements, Enveric had sad it would issue an aggregate of 9.95M shares along with warrants and options to acquire an additional 9M shares of Enveric.
- With the closing, Enveric intends to expand into a next-generation neuroscience drug discovery platform of novel psychedelics that addresses the large unmet mental health challenges related to CNS indications.
- As part of the closing of the transaction, Enveric received about C$4M in cash from the MagicMed Treasury.