Enveric Biosciences shares rise after closing MagicMed acquisition

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background
Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rise more than 6% premarket after closing its acquisition of privately-held biotechnology company MagicMed Industries.
  • Under the terms of the agreements, Enveric had sad it would issue an aggregate of 9.95M shares along with warrants and options to acquire an additional 9M shares of Enveric.
  • With the closing, Enveric intends to expand into a next-generation neuroscience drug discovery platform of novel psychedelics that addresses the large unmet mental health challenges related to CNS indications.
  • As part of the closing of the transaction, Enveric received about C$4M in cash from the MagicMed Treasury.
