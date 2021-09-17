Westport restates Q2 financials over accounting error
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) -2% pre-market after saying it filed amended and restated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30 to correct an accounting error.
- The company says it corrected a non-routine intercompany inventory sale of $5.7M in Q2 which was not eliminated from reported consolidated revenue and cost of revenue.
- Westport says it restated consolidated revenue for the three and six months ended June 30 to $79M and $155.5M, respectively, and cost of revenue to $63.3M and $126.7M, respectively.
- There was no impact on gross margin, net income or the statement of cash flows.
- Westport's Q2 revenues soared 135% Y/Y and 11% Q/Q to a quarterly record $84.7M as the company posted a surprise profit.