Westport restates Q2 financials over accounting error

Sep. 17, 2021 8:27 AM ETWestport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor97 Comments

hydrogen logo on gas stations fuel dispenser. h2 combustion Truck engine for emission free ecofriendly transport
audioundwerbung/iStock via Getty Images

  • Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) -2% pre-market after saying it filed amended and restated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30 to correct an accounting error.
  • The company says it corrected a non-routine intercompany inventory sale of $5.7M in Q2 which was not eliminated from reported consolidated revenue and cost of revenue.
  • Westport says it restated consolidated revenue for the three and six months ended June 30 to $79M and $155.5M, respectively, and cost of revenue to $63.3M and $126.7M, respectively.
  • There was no impact on gross margin, net income or the statement of cash flows.
  • Westport's Q2 revenues soared 135% Y/Y and 11% Q/Q to a quarterly record $84.7M as the company posted a surprise profit.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.