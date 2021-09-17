Novartis' alpelisib shows robust clinical benefit in people with PROS conditions
Sep. 17, 2021 8:31 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces findings from a real-world study evaluating the safety and efficacy of alpelisib in people with PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS) who received treatment daily for at least 24 weeks.
- Results from EPIK-P1 showed alpelisib effectively reduced volume of clinically significant PROS-related lesions and improved signs and symptoms in pediatric and adult patients.
- The primary endpoint analysis in people with complete cases (n=32) showed 38% of patients achieving a response to treatment which was defined as ≥20% reduction in the sum of PROS target lesion volume.
- Nearly 3 in 4 patients (74%) showed some reduction in target lesion volume, with a mean reduction of 13.7%, and no patients experienced disease progression at time of primary analysis.
- PROS conditions are rare and visually diverse, and are typically characterized by atypical growths and anomalies in blood vessels, the lymphatic system and other tissues.
- Results were presented at 2021 ESMO Virtual Congress.
