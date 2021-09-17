Novartis' alpelisib shows robust clinical benefit in people with PROS conditions

Sep. 17, 2021 8:31 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces findings from a real-world study evaluating the safety and efficacy of alpelisib in people with PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS) who received treatment daily for at least 24 weeks.
  • Results from EPIK-P1 showed alpelisib effectively reduced volume of clinically significant PROS-related lesions and improved signs and symptoms in pediatric and adult patients.
  • The primary endpoint analysis in people with complete cases (n=32) showed 38% of patients achieving a response to treatment which was defined as ≥20% reduction in the sum of PROS target lesion volume.
  • Nearly 3 in 4 patients (74%) showed some reduction in target lesion volume, with a mean reduction of 13.7%, and no patients experienced disease progression at time of primary analysis.
  • PROS conditions are rare and visually diverse, and are typically characterized by atypical growths and anomalies in blood vessels, the lymphatic system and other tissues.
  • Results were presented at 2021 ESMO Virtual Congress.
  • Earlier, Novartis reported positive 177Lu-PSMA-617 data in advanced prostate cancer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.