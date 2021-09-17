Axis Technologies unit to develop NFT of Babe Ruth, Roger Maris autographed baseball

Sep. 17, 2021 8:34 AM ETAxis Technologies Group, Inc. (AXTG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Axis Technologies Group (OTCPK:AXTG) said it obtained exclusive rights to create and sell the first of its planned line of high-value Non Fungible Tokens ((NFTs)) through the its ETHFUND platform consisting of a baseball bearing the autographs of Major League Baseball legends Babe Ruth and Roger Maris.
  • The players signed the baseball when each player was crowned as the single-season Home-Run King.
  • In exchange for developing and selling the NFTs, ETHFUND will receive up to 25% of the proceeds generated from each initial NFT sale.
  • The company has already begun the production and development process of the NFTs and expects releasing them by the end of Sept. 2021.
  • "We are very excited to inaugurate our NFT development and marketing platform, ETHFUND, with this unique, rare and historic memorabilia item using state-of-the-art technology – including hyper resolution, texture, and three-dimensional parallax-view capabilities, known as 'volumetric' imaging", says William Tien, President and CEO, Axis.
