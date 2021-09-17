Better Choice jumps on ~$1.3M stock repurchase
Sep. 17, 2021 8:35 AM ETBetter Choice Company Inc. (BTTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Animal health and wellness company Better Choice (OTCQX:BTTR) has repurchased ~$1.3M of its common stock as part of its previously authorized stock repurchase program.
- The program authorizes the firm to buyback up to $2M of its outstanding shares until Dec.31.
- Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice, commented, "Following the authorization of our share repurchase program and based on the growth opportunities we are executing against, we consider our shares to be undervalued and view this as an opportune time to use our capital to continue reinvesting in ourselves. This underscores the continued confidence the Board and management, who have consistently invested in the Company both pre and post-uplist, have in building a leadership position in the premium pet food industry."
- BTTR +5.11% pre-market