Corcept Therapeutics shares fall 9% after results from mid-stage relacorilant ovarian cancer study
Sep. 17, 2021 8:40 AM ETCorcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) posts results from its mid-stage trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021.
- Shares down 9% premarket.
- Women who received the higher dose of relacorilant intermittently exhibited a statistically significant improvement in median progression free survival (PFS) compared to those who received nab-paclitaxel alone (median PFS: 5.6 months versus 3.8 months, hazard ratio: 0.66; p-value: <0.05).
- Patients in the intermittent arm also experienced a statistically significant improvement in the duration of response ((DoR)) relative to those in the Comparator arm (median DoR: 5.6 months versus 3.7 months, hazard ratio: 0.36; p-value: 0.006).
- The company also highlighted that the women in the Intermittent arm exhibited a median OS of 12.9 months versus 10.4 months in the Comparator arm, but noted that data was only 63% mature at the time of the database cut-off.
- Corcept said that it plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial in the first quarter of next year to confirm these results.