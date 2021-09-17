Corcept Therapeutics shares fall 9% after results from mid-stage relacorilant ovarian cancer study

Ovary cancer
Raycat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) posts results from its mid-stage trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021.
  • Shares down 9% premarket.
  • Women who received the higher dose of relacorilant intermittently exhibited a statistically significant improvement in median progression free survival (PFS) compared to those who received nab-paclitaxel alone (median PFS: 5.6 months versus 3.8 months, hazard ratio: 0.66; p-value: <0.05).
  • Patients in the intermittent arm also experienced a statistically significant improvement in the duration of response ((DoR)) relative to those in the Comparator arm (median DoR: 5.6 months versus 3.7 months, hazard ratio: 0.36; p-value: 0.006).
  • The company also highlighted that the women in the Intermittent arm exhibited a median OS of 12.9 months versus 10.4 months in the Comparator arm, but noted that data was only 63% mature at the time of the database cut-off.
  • Corcept said that it plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial in the first quarter of next year to confirm these results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.