BTCS adds Avalanche to its blockchain infrastructure operations, soon to generate revenue
Sep. 17, 2021 8:39 AM ETBTCS Inc. (BTCS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) has added Avalanche (AVAX) to its blockchain infrastructure operations, one of the fastest smart contract platforms offering high transaction throughput.
- BTCS’s AVAX validator node was deployed and funded on August 20, 2021 and is expect to generate revenue shortly.
- “Several DeFi, NFT and other projects – The Graph, bZx, SushiSwap, Polyient Games, Injective Protocol, TrueUSD, TrustSwap, Copper – have integrated with AVAX, and AVAX is developing a bridge to the ETH network to enable users to transfer digital assets seamlessly between the two chains,” added Mr. Allen. “With exchange integrations, new applications, and the expansion of Ava Labs, we believe the roadmap for Avalanche is promising.”