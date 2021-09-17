Galapagos' filgotinib wins positive CHMP opinion for treatment of ulcerative colitis

  • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) announces that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for Jyseleca (filgotinib), a once-daily, oral, JAK1 preferential inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).
  • A final decision from the European Commission is expected later this year.
  • The CHMP opinion is based on data from Phase 2b/3 SELECTION program, which evaluated filgotinib as an induction and maintenance therapy in adult patients with moderately to severely active UC who have failed conventional therapy or biologics.
  • This positive opinion follows the previous approval of filgotinib for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis.
  • UC is a debilitating inflammatory bowel disease that occurs as a result of an abnormal immune system response.
  • In December 2020, Galapagos inked deal with Gilead for commercialization of filgotinib.
