Galapagos' filgotinib wins positive CHMP opinion for treatment of ulcerative colitis
Sep. 17, 2021
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) announces that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for Jyseleca (filgotinib), a once-daily, oral, JAK1 preferential inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).
- A final decision from the European Commission is expected later this year.
- The CHMP opinion is based on data from Phase 2b/3 SELECTION program, which evaluated filgotinib as an induction and maintenance therapy in adult patients with moderately to severely active UC who have failed conventional therapy or biologics.
- This positive opinion follows the previous approval of filgotinib for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis.
- UC is a debilitating inflammatory bowel disease that occurs as a result of an abnormal immune system response.
- In December 2020, Galapagos inked deal with Gilead for commercialization of filgotinib.