Five9 shareholders should vote against Zoom deal, says proxy advisor
Sep. 17, 2021 8:45 AM ET Five9, Inc. (FIVN) ZM
- Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that holders vote against Zoom's (NASDAQ:ZM) deal to acquire Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN).
- "No surprise, ISS recommends vote against Zoom's deal to acquire Five9. Vote is on September 30th. ZM's decline has brought deal value to $153, well below price of FIVN before deal was announced on 7/18," tweets CNBC's David Faber.
- Five9 shares are up 2.8% in pre-market trading to $172.95.
- In July, Zoom offered to acquire the cloud contact center company in an all-stock deal that valued the company at about $14.7 billion.
- Zoom and Five9 shares slumped in August after the videoconferencing company provided guidance that failed to wow Wall Street analysts.
- Needham recently upgraded Five9 from Hold to Buy, saying the Zoom offer was "fundamentally flawed" and expecting the deal to sweeten with a higher offer or cash added into the mix.