European study questions benefit of Gilead's remdesivir for hospitalized COVID patients

Sep. 17, 2021

Remdesivir is a selective antiviral prophylactic against virus
  • A study conducted in Europe of Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) Verklury (remdesivir) concluded that the antiviral provided no clinical benefit in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 compared to existing treatments.
  • The phase 3 open-label DisCoVeRy trial included patients admitted to hospital with laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 and if they had evidence of pneumonia or required oxygen.
  • Participants were randomized to standard of care alone or in combination with remdesivir, lopinavir–ritonavir, lopinavir–ritonavir and interferon beta-1a, or hydroxychloroquine.
  • Clinical status at day 15 measured by the WHO seven-point ordinal scale was the primary outcome
  • Results, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, found that there was no significant difference between the remdesivir and control groups in the distribution of the seven-point ordinal scale at day 29.
  • Earlier this week, Gilead released promising preclinical results of an oral version of remdesivir.
