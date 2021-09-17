European study questions benefit of Gilead's remdesivir for hospitalized COVID patients
Sep. 17, 2021 8:55 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor27 Comments
- A study conducted in Europe of Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) Verklury (remdesivir) concluded that the antiviral provided no clinical benefit in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 compared to existing treatments.
- The phase 3 open-label DisCoVeRy trial included patients admitted to hospital with laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 and if they had evidence of pneumonia or required oxygen.
- Participants were randomized to standard of care alone or in combination with remdesivir, lopinavir–ritonavir, lopinavir–ritonavir and interferon beta-1a, or hydroxychloroquine.
- Clinical status at day 15 measured by the WHO seven-point ordinal scale was the primary outcome
- Results, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, found that there was no significant difference between the remdesivir and control groups in the distribution of the seven-point ordinal scale at day 29.
- Earlier this week, Gilead released promising preclinical results of an oral version of remdesivir.