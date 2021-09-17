European advisory group backs GlaxoSmithKline's Nucala in three eosinophil-driven diseases
Sep. 17, 2021 8:56 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announces that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued positive opinions recommending Nucala (mepolizumab) for use in three eosinophil-driven diseases; hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES), eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).
- The CHMP opinions are based on data from pivotal studies investigating the role of targeted IL-5 inhibition with mepolizumab in these eosinophil-driven diseases.
- Eosinophil-driven diseases are inflammatory conditions associated with elevated levels of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell.
- "If approved, mepolizumab would be the first targeted treatment available for use in four of these diseases and would further reinforce its role in targeting the underlying cause of inflammation,” said Christopher Corsico, Senior VP Development, GSK.