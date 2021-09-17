Intuit-LA Clippers ink 23-year collaboration

Sep. 17, 2021 8:58 AM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • The LA Clippers and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) signed a 23-year strategic partnership.
  • Intuit is the exclusive naming rights partner of the Intuit Dome, the future home of the Clippers, which is scheduled to open in Inglewood, California for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
  • Through the collaboration, the two will create new programs to reinvigorate the local economy and local businesses that create jobs and educate entrepreneurs to help them better run their businesses.
  • “Intuit and the Clippers are mission-driven organizations that share the common goal of putting their customers and fans first. We both have a focus on creating extraordinary experiences enabled by innovative technology,” said Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi.
