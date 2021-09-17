Wynn Resorts cut at Jefferies and Argus as Macau overhang sends analysts to the sidelines
Sep. 17, 2021 9:00 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) sees another bull run to the sidelines amid the revelation that Macau regulators will be closely involved with gaming operators.
- Jefferies lowers its rating on Wynn to Hold from Buy and sets a price target of $83.
- Analyst David Katz: "The recent developments in Macau around concession renewals implied tighter restrictions on the gaming industry going forward. We believe WYNN's VIP business, which had been the primary earnings contributor pre-COVID, could be materially impacted. Combined with the ongoing COVID overhang, we are taking a more conservative approach, lowering our estimates."
- Argus also downgraded WYNN today with a move to a Hold rating from Buy. "Our less optimistic view reflects heightened scrutiny by the Macau government as it begins a 45-day consultation period in which it overhauls regulations, reviews the number of casino licenses it will grant and scrutinizes supervisory requirements," updates John Staszak.
- Shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) are down 18% for the week with Wall Street confidence cracked over the Macau disruption.