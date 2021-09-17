Chico's appoints Patrick Guido as permanent CFO

Sep. 17, 2021 9:11 AM ETChico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)APGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) has appointed Patrick Guido as the CFO of the company, effective September 20 and will report directly to Molly Langenstein, CEO and President of Chico's FAS.
  • Mr. Guido most recently served as Senior Vice President and CFO at Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S.
  • In connection with Guido's appointment, David Oliver, who has served as Interim CFO since February 2020, has been reappointed to his prior role of Senior Vice President Finance - Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.
