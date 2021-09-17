Biogen gets CHMP positive recommendation for multiple sclerosis treatment Vumerity
Sep. 17, 2021
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the EMA has issued a positive opinion for the approval of Vumerity (diroximel fumarate) in the EU.
- Vumerity is a next-generation oral fumarate for the treatment of adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).
- The positive CHMP opinion was based on data from pharmacokinetic bridging studies comparing Vumerity and Tecfidera to establish bioequivalent exposure of monomethyl fumarate.
- Vumerity was first approved by the U.S. FDA in October 2019 and is currently the number one prescribed oral MS therapy in the country.
- The European Commission usually follows the CHMP's recommendation and endorses the approval within a couple of months.
- Biogen shares up marginally premarket.