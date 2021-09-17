Diamondback Energy +4% on new $2B stock buyback plan
Sep. 17, 2021 9:28 AM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Analysts praise Diamondback Energy's (NASDAQ:FANG) plans to set a $2B stock buyback program and accelerate the return 50% of free cash flow to stockholders to Q4; shares +4% pre-market.
- Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum reiterates his Outperform rating and $108 price target, saying Diamondback's move is "notable" given that the company has exceeded production and capex expectations for both Q1 and Q2, according to MarketWatch.
- Truist's Neal Dingmann, who rates the stock a Buy with a $130 PT, says Diamondback is "giving the people what they want by pulling forward" the timing of the shareholder return plan, Bloomberg reports, and he sees buybacks comprising an "equal or greater mix of shareholder returns relative to the base dividend" in the near term.
- The accelerated return program "highlights Diamondback's strong operational and financial performance and commitment to capital discipline and shareholder returns," writes Stifel's Derrick Whitfield, who rates the stock a Buy with a $137 PT.
- Diamondback also said it will apply the net proceeds from the recent sale of North Dakota assets to pay off $650M in outstanding callable debt; Oasis Petroleum agreed to buy Diamondback's Williston Basin assets for $745M.