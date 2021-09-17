Trulieve launches line of cannabis extractions produced via hydrocarbon extraction
Sep. 17, 2021 9:44 AM ETTrulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) has launched a new line of cannabis extractions made from hydrocarbon extraction.
- The company says the process provides higher levels of cannabinoids and terpenes compared to other concentrates, and provides an aromatic experience with a broader sensation of effects.
- Live Resin is the first product in the new hydrocarbon line.
- Hydrocarbon extraction uses solvents to process cannabis, allowing for the retention of high levels of the plant's original flavor and terpene and cannabinoid profiles at a lower temperature.
- Trulieve opened its second Florida dispensary late last month.