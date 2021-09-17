Enbridge fined $3.3M for Line 3 project environmental violations
Sep. 17, 2021 9:55 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Enbridge (ENB -0.3%) is fined $3.32M by Minnesota regulators for failing to follow environmental laws during the construction of its Line 3 oil pipeline replacement.
- "Enbridge breached the confining layer of an artesian aquifer, resulting in an unauthorized groundwater appropriation during the construction of the Line 3 replacement project," the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says, adding it has referred the matter to the Clearwater County attorney for criminal prosecution.
- The company has nearly completed the Line 3 project, which will increase capacity of the pipeline carrying oil sands crude to Midwest refineries.
- Enbridge recently sent a notice to shippers expecting to offer 620K bbl/day of capacity on the pipeline in October.