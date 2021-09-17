Consumer sentiment: Long-term prospects sink to record low

Sep. 17, 2021 10:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • University of Michigan September Consumer Sentiment 71.0 vs. 72.0 consensus and 70.3 prior.
  • The steep August falloff in consumer sentiment ended in early September, but buying attitudes for household durables fell to a low not seen since 1980, and the long-term economic outlook fell to the lowest in a decade.
  • Current Economic Conditions: 77.1 vs. 78.5 prior.
  • Index of Consumer Expectations: 67.1 vs. 65.1 prior.
  • From the report: "Many other sources of economic data have since shifted in the same direction [down], and point toward slower growth in consumer expenditures and purchases of housing to the end of 2021."
