Lululemon tracks higher after Oppenheimer fires off big price target boost
Sep. 17, 2021 10:12 AM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer reiterates an Outperform rating on Lululemon (LULU +0.8%) as it continues to highlight LULU as one of the most compelling near and longer term growth opportunities across the consumer sector.
- Analyst Brian Nagel and team say they stepped back and reviewed closely recent trends at LULU and the basis for the positive call on shares before coming up with a new round of confidence.
- "Our advice: stick with LULU. In our view, despite LULU already enjoying significant recognition amongst athleisure consumers, the brand remains in the early stages of expansion and development, within the US and across the globe."
- Oppenheimer lifts estimates on LULU and takes its price target up to $520 from $405 to match a Street high.