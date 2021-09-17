Boeing to produce Navy aircraft at new $200M Illinois factory

Boeing 787 Dreamliner
  • Boeing (BA +0.2%) says it will spend $200M to build a new factory in Illinois to produce the MQ-25 Stingray, the U.S. Navy’s latest unmanned carrier-based aircraft.
  • Boeing will receive breaks on its state income tax liability in exchange for the $200M investment over 15 years and the addition of 150 jobs.
  • The 291K sq. ft. facility will feature robotic automation and "advanced assembly techniques" aimed at improved quality of product and employee ergonomics and safety, Boeing says.
  • The plant at the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is scheduled for completion in early 2024.
  • Separately, federal prosecutors reportedly will criminally charge a former Boeing pilot for misleading aviation regulators about safety issues blamed for the 737 MAX's two fatal crashes.
