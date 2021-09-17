AstraZeneca lung cancer data propel Corvus and Arcus
Sep. 17, 2021
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS +82.3%) is surging in morning hours after AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announced favorable results for oleclumab/ IMFINZI (durvalumab) combination from a Phase 2 trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- For IMFINZI, the decline in the risk of disease progression or death stood at 56% in combination with an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody oleclumab compared to 35% with monalizumab, an anti-NKG2A monoclonal antibody developed by AstraZeneca (AZN) in partnership with Innate Pharma (IPHA +45.6%).
- The results indicating the effect of CD73 blockade in enhancing the antitumor activity have positive read through to Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS), Arcus Biosciences (RCUS +5.9%), and Incyte Corporation (INCY -0.7%), argues Mizuho analyst Mara Goldstein. All three companies have CD73 assets in their pipelines.
- Corvus (CRVS) is advancing mupadolimab (CPI-006, its humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73) for viral linked cancers, including HPV positive (human papillomavirus) head and neck cancer.
- Meanwhile, Arcus (NYSE:RCUS) expects to complete enrollment for a study designed to evaluate its small molecule CD73 inhibitor quemliclustat as a first-line therapy for pancreatic cancer.
- Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) also has a monoclonal antibody targeting CD73 called INCA00186 in the early stage of development.