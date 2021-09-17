Anti-vax activists swamped Facebook chief Zuckerberg's push to vaccinate Americans - WSJ
Sep. 17, 2021 11:37 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor578 Comments
- Facebook (FB -1.8%) CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it a personal goal to get millions of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, but anti-vaccine activists used Facebook's own tools and swamped the site to spread doubt, internal documents reported by The Wall Street Journal show.
- That's among the revelations in today's fifth daily installment of WSJ's "Facebook Files" series, based on a deep dive through a hefty trove of internal documentation.
- A memo said tests concluded that roughly 41% of comments on English-language vaccine-related posts risked discouraging vaccinations, and users were seeing those comments 775 million times per day.
- "Even authoritative sources of vaccine information were becoming 'cesspools of anti-vaccine comments,'" according to Facebook researchers.
- The WSJ series has spurred reactions from lawmakers, including two Senators who intend to press an investigation into internal research over the harm Instagram does to teenagers.
- And some Facebook officials are now raising concerns that Zuckerberg or Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will face questions from lawmakers over how their past public comments on the platform differ from what was being discussed internally, according to the report.
- Shares are down 1.8% today and have declined 3.2% for the week that the WSJ series has been running.
- Earlier this week in the series, the WSJ reported that the company exempted a "secret elite" from its content enforcement rules as a program called XCheck suffered mission creep from its original purpose. It said Facebook knew and discussed internally how Instagram was "toxic" to teenagers; that revelation is spurring lawmaker calls for action.
- It notes internal discussion that a high-profile change to its algorithm to make for healthier discussion backfired and promoted more divisive and angry content around political and social issues. And it said that employee-raised flags over illegal usage by drug cartels and human traffickers were slow-played by the company itself.