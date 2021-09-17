Vale slides as iron ore price drop outweighs dividend news
Sep. 17, 2021 11:42 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Vale (VALE -3.1%) plunges despite declaring a $7.6B dividend payment to shareholders, its largest payout since the 2019 Brumadinho dam disaster which killed more than 300 people.
- Vale says its board approved a distribution of 8.11 reais/share ($1.54) as dividends for H1 2021, which XP analysts say is above expectations and means a 9.2% dividend yield.
- But the company's move is outweighed by plunging iron ore prices, which have sent Vale shares sliding 10% this week.
- UBS analysts double-downgrade their rating on Vale ADRs to Sell from Buy with a $15 price target, and cuts their forecast for the 2022 average iron ore price by 12% to $89.
- Iron ore prices have been cut by more than half since peaking in May.