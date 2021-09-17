DraftKings sees even bigger addressable market, takes disciplined approach to adding customers
Sep. 17, 2021 11:45 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Macquarie updates on DraftKings (DKNG -1.2%) after meeting with management this week.
- In an important update, the sports betting/fantasy sports specialist is reported to have said that it is not seeing any inflationary pressure on customer acquisition costs, which has been seen as a potential risk with competition intense in new markets.
- "DKNG adheres to a disciplined marketing approach based on 'permissible CAC' and continues to acquire users at levels below the 2-3 year payback period that the company has talked about. Over time, marketing costs should naturally subside as states mature given the cost of promos for existing users is significantly lower than for new sign-ups," notes Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is also observed to be just now beginning national advertising, which will gradually drive down the cost per impression. Retention rates are also said to be strong.
- Finally, DKNG believes its sports/iGaming total addressable market estimates are conservative.
- Adding it all up, Macquarie stays with an Outperform rating on DraftKings (DKNG) and price target of $75.
- Sector watch: Sports betting/iGaming revenue could soar to $40B if all states get on board.