Molina Healthcare expects $29 billion of premium revenue in 2022
Sep. 17, 2021
- At the Investor Day meeting on Friday, Molina Healthcare (MOH +1.3%) provided its initial 2022 revenue outlook indicating about $29 billion of premium revenue for the year, compared to more than $26 billion expected for 2021. For 2022, analysts expect Molina (NYSE:MOH) to record ~$28.0 billion in revenue.
- However, Medicaid-leveraged managed care organization reiterated its previously issued financial guidance for 2021, indicating more than $27 billion in total revenue and adjusted EPS of at least $13.25.
- For 2025, the company forecasts approximately ~$42 billion in revenue with premium revenue growth of 13% – 15% and EPS growth of 15% – 18%.
- In 2020, Molina (MOH) posted ~$19.4 billion revenue implying ~15.4% YoY growth driven by ~12.9% YoY growth of premium revenue that stood at $18.3 billion, making up ~94.2% of the top-line.
- As indicated in the graph, the company has well outperformed its rival in Medicaid space Centene Corporation (CNC +4.0%) for which Humana (NYSE:HUM) has expressed its interest for a buyout deal.