Raffles Financial to acquire Alto Vencap
Sep. 17, 2021 12:58 PM ETRAFFFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Raffles Financial Group (OTCPK:RAFFF) to acquire Alto Vencap, a Singapore-based company for the purchase price of SGD $2.00 (CDN$1.88).
- Alto Vencap is a business advisory company primarily serving the needs of public listed companies in Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as private companies in China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore.
- Company's shares valued at CDN$10.00 per share. There is a 10,000,000 share payout maximum.
- "With this acquisition, AV can mobilize the RCEP local representatives to deploy RFG financial solutions to address local companies' fund raising and public listing needs," said Dr. Charlie In, RFG Chairman.