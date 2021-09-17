IDACORP raises quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.75,

Sep. 17, 2021 1:53 PM ETIDACORP, Inc. (IDA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) declares $0.75/share quarterly dividend, 5.6% increase from prior dividend of $0.71.
  • Forward yield 2.91%
  • The dividend declaration, ex-dividend, record, and payable dates will be announced during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • “At this time, management expects to recommend to the Board of Directors future annual increases in the dividend of 5% or more, with the intent of remaining within our target payout ratio of between 60 and 70% of sustainable IDACORP earnings,” said Lisa Grow, IDACORP President and Chief Executive Officer.
