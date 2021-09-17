Five9 upgraded at Piper on potential upside in Zoom deal offer

Sep. 17, 2021 2:18 PM ETFive9, Inc. (FIVN)ZMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor

  • After a proxy advisor firm advised shareholders to vote against Zoom's acquisition offer, Piper Sandler upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from Neutral to Overweight, seeing "multiple scenarios for share upside" in the deal.
  • Analyst James Fish sees increased probability of either Zoom "having to offer a sweetener to at least $200/share to make investors whole" or Five9 investors outright rejecting the deal.
  • Fish estimates that Five9 has a standalone value of $250 per share. The decline in Zoom's share price has brought the all-stock deal value down to $153 per share.
  • Five9 shares are up 3.4% to $173.90.
  • Earlier today, Institutional Shareholder Services recommended against favoring the Zoom deal when Five9 shareholders hold their vote on September 30.
