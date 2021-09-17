Third strong week for 'Outer Banks' maintains Netflix's streaming lead
Sep. 17, 2021 2:22 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX), DIS, CMCSA, AMZNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Teen drama Outer Banks topped the list in streaming eyeballs for the third week, and Netflix's (NFLX -0.8%) originals, acquired series and movies combined to dominate top programs yet again.
- Netflix again swept the top 10 overall in Nielsen's most recent weekly streaming ratings (for Aug. 16-Aug. 22), in a slow week where a return to school depressed viewership among children and teenagers.
- Still, the youth-focused Outer Banks led the list with 736 million minutes streamed, followed closely by young child-targeted Cocomelon (732 million).
- Those were followed by a flood of other Netflix content: original Grace and Frankie (716 million minutes), acquired but soon-to-be-original Manifest (705 million), acquired series Grey's Anatomy (690 million), and its film Sweet Girl (658 million).
- Netflix swept the acquired-series list again, with not only Cocomelon, Manifest and Grey's Anatomy but also All American (643 million minutes), Criminal Minds (581 million), NCIS (548 million) and The Walking Dead (463 million).
- But the original-series list was cracked by a couple of rivals this week: Hulu's (DIS -0.1%, CMCSA -0.6%) Nine Perfect Strangers (420 million minutes) was third behind Outer Banks and Grace and Frankie, and Disney+ (DIS -0.1%) Marvel animated series What If was ninth with 225 million minutes streamed.
- Netflix topped the movies chart with its recent releases - Sweet Girl and Vivo (475 million minutes) - but again it was the chart where Disney had a foothold, with Luca third with 314 million minutes; Moana sixth with 166 million; Jungle Cruise seventh with 138 million; and Raya and the Last Dragon powering on in 10th with 121 million minutes.
- (Nielsen's figures incorporate viewing from four major streamers: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon Prime Video (AMZN -0.7%), Hulu (DIS, CMCSA) and Disney+ (NYSE:DIS).)