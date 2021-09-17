BMO strategist sees S&P 500 climbing 300+ points by the end of the year
Sep. 17, 2021 3:00 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Brian Belski, chief investment strategist of BMO, predicted Friday that low interest rates and strong corporate profits will allow the S&P 500 to rise more than 300 points by the end of the year.
- Speaking to CNBC, Belski called the current environment an "ebbs and flow market," where leadership will rotate to different sectors over time. At the same time, other sectors will experience "rolling corrections."
- Belski currently sees the S&P 500 reaching 4,800 by year-end, implying an advance of about 8% from current levels.
- In the near term, Belski predicted that materials and industrials would represent the strongest performers in the next push higher.
- Calling predictions of a correction a "chicken-little call," Belski said U.S. stocks will remain attractive compared to the rest of the world.
- He added that concerns that the Federal Reserve will begin slowing its asset-purchase program have been overblown, calling these worries "taper vaper."
- Rather, Belski suggested that the transparent nature of the Fed's discussions around the tapering process will make it easier for markets to adjust without suffering a sudden negative response.
- "When people stop talking about the tapering, then it will be a problem," he contended.
- For more details on Belski's market view, read over comments released earlier this week pinpointing other sectors to watch during the next stage of his predicted rally.