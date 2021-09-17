Airbus agrees to cut prices on AirAsia's large existing plane order

Airbus A 350 - 900 plane stands on airport
huettenhoelscher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF -2.2%) has agreed to reduce prices AirAsia's existing order of up to 400 A320 passenger jets, along with setting up a new delivery schedule.
  • Last year amid the pandemic, AirAsia announced it would suspend new purchases of Airbus jets and review existing orders. Sources said that the company had stopped paying Airbus, prompting the airplane manufacturer to slow manufacturing until a new deal was reached.
  • Other airlines that have deals with Airbus and competitor Boeing (BA -0.2%) are currently restructuring contracts or are expected to try to renegotiate for better terms as the delta variant causes demand to stay low. U.S. airlines have already cut revenue and capacity guidance for the third quarter of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.