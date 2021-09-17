Airbus agrees to cut prices on AirAsia's large existing plane order
Sep. 17, 2021
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF -2.2%) has agreed to reduce prices AirAsia's existing order of up to 400 A320 passenger jets, along with setting up a new delivery schedule.
- Last year amid the pandemic, AirAsia announced it would suspend new purchases of Airbus jets and review existing orders. Sources said that the company had stopped paying Airbus, prompting the airplane manufacturer to slow manufacturing until a new deal was reached.
- Other airlines that have deals with Airbus and competitor Boeing (BA -0.2%) are currently restructuring contracts or are expected to try to renegotiate for better terms as the delta variant causes demand to stay low. U.S. airlines have already cut revenue and capacity guidance for the third quarter of 2021.