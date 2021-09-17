Original BARK Company rallies in high-volume move

Sep. 17, 2021 3:05 PM ETBARK, Inc. (BARK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration
monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Original BARK Company (BARK +7.9%) comes roaring back after yesterday's announcement of its CFO stepping down sent shares lower.
  • Volume on BARK today is more than 2.8M shares with more than an hour of trading left. Normal activity on BARK is about 2.2M shares.
  • BARK trades below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages and hasn't been over $10 since early July. The post-SPAC high mark for shares is $19.54.
  • Seeking Alpha author Michael Wiggins De Oliveria issued a strong defense of BARK earlier this week.
