FDA advisors vote against Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses; vaccine makers under pressure
Sep. 17, 2021 3:37 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- An FDA advisory committee has overwhelmingly voted no that Pfizer (PFE -1.7%)/BioNTech's (BNTX -5.6%) COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective as a booster shot.
- The vote was 16-2 against.
- Many members expressed safety concerns with the vaccine, and said that the vaccine still had effectiveness against severe disease. One of those concerns was over myocarditis, a rare heart inflammation that has been seen in some patients after inoculation.
- Others said that a booster might be appropriate for those 60 and over, as well as healthcare personnel. Boosters are already authorized for those who are immunocompromised.
- Cody Meissner, a member of the committee and chief of pediatric chief infectious diseases at Tufts Children Hospital and Tufts Medical Center, said that boosters would do little to stem the spread of COVID-19 and that the focus should continue to be on getting unvaccinated people vaccinated.
- The committee's vote is not binding and a final decision will be made by the FDA. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will also weigh in.
- However, the vote could complicate Biden administration plans to begin offering booster doses to all Americans beginning on Monday.