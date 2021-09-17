MasTec, Quanta new Buys at Goldman on long-term secular growth trends
Sep. 17, 2021 3:53 PM ETMasTec, Inc. (MTZ), PWRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- MasTec (MTZ -1.1%) and Quanta Services (PWR +1%) are awarded new Buy ratings at Goldman Sachs with respective $120 and $138 price targets.
- Goldman says both companies - specialty contractors that mainly service the electric and gas utility as well as telecommunications end-markets - are "levered to long-term secular growth trends" which should drive growth through the decade: the modernization and hardening of aging utility infrastructure, the transition toward renewable power generation, and the nationwide buildout of optical fiber and 5G telecom infrastructure.
- Quanta offers “greater immediate earnings stability ... and MasTec shows "potential for a more favorable business mix and earnings profile over the next few years," while Quanta offers "greater immediate earnings stability," Goldman says.