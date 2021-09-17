MasTec, Quanta new Buys at Goldman on long-term secular growth trends

Sep. 17, 2021 3:53 PM ETMasTec, Inc. (MTZ), PWRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments

Engineer holding mobile phone testing the communications tower
xijian/E+ via Getty Images

  • MasTec (MTZ -1.1%) and Quanta Services (PWR +1%) are awarded new Buy ratings at Goldman Sachs with respective $120 and $138 price targets.
  • Goldman says both companies - specialty contractors that mainly service the electric and gas utility as well as telecommunications end-markets - are "levered to long-term secular growth trends" which should drive growth through the decade: the modernization and hardening of aging utility infrastructure, the transition toward renewable power generation, and the nationwide buildout of optical fiber and 5G telecom infrastructure.
  • Quanta offers “greater immediate earnings stability ... and MasTec shows "potential for a more favorable business mix and earnings profile over the next few years," while Quanta offers "greater immediate earnings stability," Goldman says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.