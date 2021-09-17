Eni seeking sale of minority stake in power unit - Reuters

Sep. 17, 2021 1:35 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Eni station by night
frederic prochasson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Eni (E -1.1%) is working with J.P. Morgan to sell a ~40% stake in its Enipower power generation unit, as part of the energy company's shift to a low-carbon business, Reuters reports.
  • A stake of up to 49% could be worth as much as 600M ($704M), according to the report, which also notes that selling fossil fuel assets has become more difficult than in the past.
  • Infrastructure and investment funds are said to have shown interest in the deal but no industrial players had come forward.
  • Eni should be able to cover their reinstated dividends with free cash flow but no material growth is likely without higher oil prices, Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.