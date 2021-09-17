Eni seeking sale of minority stake in power unit - Reuters
Sep. 17, 2021 1:35 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eni (E -1.1%) is working with J.P. Morgan to sell a ~40% stake in its Enipower power generation unit, as part of the energy company's shift to a low-carbon business, Reuters reports.
- A stake of up to 49% could be worth as much as 600M ($704M), according to the report, which also notes that selling fossil fuel assets has become more difficult than in the past.
- Infrastructure and investment funds are said to have shown interest in the deal but no industrial players had come forward.
- Eni should be able to cover their reinstated dividends with free cash flow but no material growth is likely without higher oil prices, Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.