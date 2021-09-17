Pyxis Oncology files for $100M IPO
Sep. 17, 2021 5:32 PM ETBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Pyxis Oncology has filed for a $100M IPO.
- The number of shares to be offered and the share price range has yet to be determined.
- The company has applied to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker "PYXO." (PYXO)
- BofA Securities, Jefferies, Credit Suisse, William Blair, and LifeSci Capital are joint book-runnersa.
- Pyxis is a preclinical company focused on novel antibody drug conjugates. Its two most advanced candidates, PYX-201 and PYX-202, are for, respectively, non-small cell lung cancer and breast cancer, and small cell lung cancer and soft tissue sarcoma.
- IND submissions for both candidates are expected in mid 2022.