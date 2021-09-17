Pyxis Oncology files for $100M IPO

Sep. 17, 2021 5:32 PM ETBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Text IPO on wood cube lay on chart candle document paper , stock investment concept.
Athitat Shinagowin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pyxis Oncology has filed for a $100M IPO.
  • The number of shares to be offered and the share price range has yet to be determined.
  • The company has applied to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker "PYXO." (PYXO)
  • BofA Securities, Jefferies, Credit Suisse, William Blair, and LifeSci Capital are joint book-runnersa.
  • Pyxis is a preclinical company focused on novel antibody drug conjugates. Its two most advanced candidates, PYX-201 and PYX-202, are for, respectively, non-small cell lung cancer and breast cancer, and small cell lung cancer and soft tissue sarcoma.
  • IND submissions for both candidates are expected in mid 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.