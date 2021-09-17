China fintech stocks fall the most among financial sector this week, Upstart climbs
Sep. 17, 2021 6:22 PM ETSelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT), FUTU, UPST, BRPBMA, IVZ, CIXX, NOAH, TRUPBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The biggest financial stocks making the biggest moves, up or down, this week includes an insurance broker, credit servicer, and an Argentina-based regional bank.
- This weeks largest financial gainers (with a market cap over $2B) is topped by technology-enabled insurance broker SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT), rising 14.9%.
- All top five financial gainers also generated positive returns on a monthly basis.
- Cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) climbs 13.5% even as it surpassed 200-day simple moving average by 154%;
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) increases 7.6%;
- Asset manager Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) rises 6.7% as it's in merger talks with State Street asset management business;
- Another asset manager, CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) gains 6.6% after buying Silicon Valley wealth management firm, Portola Partners.
- The largest weekly decliner, 360 Digitech, drops 15% as Beijing looks to break up Ant Group.
- The next four stock that fell the most this week include:
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU), an online investment broker based in Hong Kong, dips 13.1% amid regulatory tensions in China;
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) declines 10.8%;
- Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) fell 8.4% and;
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) declines 7.6%.