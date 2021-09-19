Lennar Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Sep. 19, 2021
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, September 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.27 (+54.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.26B (+23.7% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects net new orders estimate of 16,248, gross margin on home sales estimate 27.3% and backlog estimate 24,946.
- Over the last 2 years, LEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.